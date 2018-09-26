Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí make 18 arrests and seize five vehicles in Carlow

Wednesday, September 26, 2018 - 10:24 AM

Gardaí have arrested 18 people during a day-of-action in the Carlow area yesterday.

The arrests are part of Operation Thor's 'Project Storm' which aims to disrupt criminal activity and enhancing community engagement in Kilkenny and Carlow.

Sixteen people were questioned under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, for a range of alleged offences including theft, assault, fraud, burglary and criminal damage.

Ten have since been charged and will appear at Carlow and Kilkenny District Court in the coming weeks.

Officers at 36 checkpoints seized five vehicles under the road traffic acts and made one arrest.

File photo.


