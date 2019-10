Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information about a serious assault that took place in Dublin earlier this month.

A man in his 40s suffered serious head injuries on the Phibsborough Road at around 7pm on October 7 and was taken to the Mater Hospital.

He was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital in a critical condition.

Gardaí want to speak to a man, who is understood to work in the medical profession, who came to the aid of the victim.

No arrests have been made.