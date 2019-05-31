Gardaí looking for truck driver involved in fatal hit and run

Gardaí are trying to track down the driver of a truck in a fatal hit and run in north Dublin just after midnight today.

Officers are still in the process of talking to witnesses in a bid to establish the circumstances of the incident, in which a man in his 20s died.

The incident occurred on Collins Avenue Junction, on the Swords Road (N1) at around 12.20am.

The man was taken to Beaumont Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A post mortem was conducted by acting State Pathologist Dr Michael Curtis.

A garda statement said: The HGV Articulated Tractor unit believed to be involved in this incident was turning left from the Swords Road onto Collins Avenue.

“This articulated tractor unit failed to remain at the scene. The HGV is described as being white in colour. An image of the possible Tractor Unit has been published on our Social Media Sites.”

Despite getting some footage of the truck from a vehicle that was behind it at a later stage, the glare of the headlights prevented identification of the registration.

A family liaison officer has been appointed.

The Garda statement said: Gardaí are interested in speaking with the owner/driver of the pictured tractor unit to assist with our enquiries.”

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them, particularly anyone on the Swords Road (N1)/ Collins Avenue Junction between 12.15am and 12.30am on Friday.

They also asked people with dash cams or CCTV footage or who know the movements or whereabouts of the truck to contact them at Ballymun Garda Station 01 666 4400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.