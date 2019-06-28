News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí looking for missing Dublin girl last seen late on Wednesday night

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 28, 2019 - 08:41 PM

Gardaí are concerned for a teenage girl who has gone missing from her home in Dublin.

Officers are appealing for help to find 15-year-old Christine Greene who is missing from Lucan, Co. Dublin, since Wednesday.

Christine was last seen in Mulhuddart late on Wednesday night.

She is described as being five foot six inches tall, with long brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen Christine was wearing black jeans, a black mesh top and runners.

Gardaí are asking for anyone with information on her to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on 01 - 6667700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

