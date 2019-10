Gardaí are seeking public help in locating 16-year-old Colin Doyle who went missing from the Ballinteer area in Dublin on Saturday, October 5.

He is described as being five foot six inches in height, of a medium build with brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundrum Garda Station on 01 6665600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.