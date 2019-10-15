Gardaí locate body of man missing from Cork

Update 2.30pm: Gardaí have located the body of missing person Kaelam McKibbon.

They thanked the public for their assistance.

Gardaí have appealed for help in locating a missing 23-year-old from Cork.

Kaelam McKibbon is missing from his home at Carrigtwohill and was last seen on October 13.

He is described as being 5’8’’, with a slim build and dark hair.

He has a beard and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen Kaelam or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Cobh Garda Station on 021 4908530, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.