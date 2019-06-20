News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí launch probe into online identification of boys convicted of Ana Kriegel murder

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, June 20, 2019 - 07:42 PM

Gardaí have launched an investigation into the sharing of images online that allegedly identify two of the boys founds guilty of murdering Ana Kriegel.

The probe will be undertaken by detectives from Lucan garda station where the investigation into Ana's murder was held.

A garda source said that the investigation would examine whether there had been any breaches of the law contrary to the Children's Act.

The Central Criminal Court heard today that the family of one of the boys has been "forced into hiding" following the publication of photographs online identifying him.

It is an offence under the Children Act to publish anything that would identify the boys, who are both aged 14.

Justice Paul McDermott also made an order preventing them from being identified.

The boys, identified in the media only as Boy A and Boy B, were convicted on Tuesday of murdering Ana Kriegel at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan on May 14 last year.

Boy A was also convicted of Ana's aggravated sexual assault in a manner that involved serious violence to her. Both boys had pleaded not guilty and were convicted by unanimous jury verdicts on all counts following an eight-week trial.

Representatives of Twitter and Facebook appeared at the Central Criminal Court this morning to answer charges of contempt following the publication of pictures of both boys who were convicted this week

The court also heard today that a boy who was not involved in the murder was wrongly identified online as one of her killers.

During the hearing, Justice Michael White urged gardaí to "pursue with vigour" the "idiots" responsible for sharing the identities of the two boys who were convicted.

He upheld an injunction against Twitter and Facebook requiring them to remove any photos or other material identifying the two boys which they become aware of or which is brought to their attention.

He said both companies had acted in "good faith" after hearing from legal representatives for them that they had moved quickly to delete any material that breached the Children Act or the judge's orders.

Additional reporting by Eoin Reynolds

