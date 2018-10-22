Gardaí launch murder investigation as tributes paid to Amanda Carroll

Update 5.17pm: Gardaí investigating the discovery of the body of Amanda Carroll are now conducting a murder investigation.

A Garda press release stated a post-mortem has been completed and the results have been passed to the investigation team.

Gardaí say that for operational reasons the results are not being released.

Ms Carroll's body was discovered at an apartment in Homestead Court, Quarry Road, Cabra on Sunday.

A man in his 30s remains in custody.

Update 3.33pm: Tributes to young mother found dead by her child in Dublin apartment

Tributes have been paid to a young mother who was found dead in her Dublin apartment.

Amanda Carroll, 33, was found by a family member in her home in Homestead Court, Quarry Road, Cabra, on Sunday.

A man in his mid-thirties was arrested in relation to the investigation and was detained at Mountjoy Garda station.

Social media tributes have flooded in for the stay-at-home mother, who has two sons aged five and 16 and has been described as a “wonderful mum” and a “lovely girl”.

A relative of Ms Carroll told how much he loved her.

Shock and sadness in Cabra today at the death of Amanda Carroll. Everyone thinking of her children and wider family. A nightmare. — Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) October 22, 2018

Sinn Féin leader and TD for the area Mary Lou McDonald tweeted: “Huge shock and sadness in Cabra today at the death of Amanda Carroll. Everyone thinking of her children and wider family. A nightmare. So much more to be said on violence against women. For today we are quietly in solidarity with this young lost life and her traumatised family.”

Gardaí have said Ms Carroll’s body was discovered shortly after 2.30pm by Dublin Fire Brigade, who alerted the police.

A Garda spokeswoman said: “The scene has been preserved and the Garda Technical Bureau are carrying out an examination of the scene at this time. ”

A post-mortem examination was carried out on Monday.

Investigations are ongoing and gardai said they are following a definite line of inquiry and are not looking for anyone else at present and are treating the death as a domestic incident.

Update 9.53am: Young mother's body reportedly discovered by her child in Dublin apartment

Gardaí are this morning still questioning a 35-year-old man who was arrested yesterday following the discovery of the body of Amanda Carroll.

It is understood that Ms Carroll was discovered yesterday by one of her children with injuries to her neck.

It is expected following a post-mortem today that the investigation may be upgraded to a murder inquiry.

Earlier: Man arrested in connection with discovery of woman's body in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating the death of a woman in suspicious circumstances in Dublin.

A man was arrested after the body was found in an apartment in Cabra yesterday.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out this morning after a crew from Dublin Fire Brigade discovered the body of a woman in her 30s at the apartment in Homestead Court, Quarry Road, in Cabra, shortly after 2.30pm yesterday afternoon.

They immediately alerted Gardaí and the Garda Technical Bureau was called in to preserve the scene and carry out a forensic examination.

A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the inquiry, and questioned at Mountjoy Garda Station under Section 4, of the Criminal Justice Act.

Investigations are ongoing.

