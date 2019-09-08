Gardaí launch murder investigation after man's body found in Cork city

Update: Gardaí have launched a murder investigation in Cork city after the discovery of a man's body there yesterday.

A post mortem examination was carried out this afternoon by the Assistant State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan at Cork University Hospital (CUH). It followed the suspicious death of a man named locally as 55-year-old Paul Jones.

Officers have said that for operational reasons they are not releasing the details of the post mortem.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information and are anxious to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Bandon Road / McCurtain Villas area of Cork City between Monday, September 2, and Saturday, September 7, and to anyone who may have dashcam footage to please contact the incident room at Anglesea Street on 021-4522000, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Gardaí and forensics on duty today at McCurtains Villas off the Bandon Road in Cork City where the body of a man was discovered on Saturday. Pic Dan Linehan

Earlier: Gardaí continue probe into 'suspicious death' in Cork; Man named locally

A post-mortem examination will be carried out by the Assistant State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan at Cork University Hospital (CUH) today arising out of the suspicious death of a 55-year-old man at a house in Cork city.

Gardaí in Cork have appealed to the public for information following the discovery of the body of a man named locally as Paul Jones at a single storey house in Bandon Road in the Lough on the southside of Cork city.

Officers investigating the death are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Bandon Road / McCurtain Villas area of the city over the last six days. They have also asked motorists who may have dash cam footage from the area to please contact the incident room at Anglesea Street in Cork.

The body of the deceased was removed yesterday evening to the morgue at CUH. The post mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation.

The scene was examined by members of the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit. The body of Mr Jones was found in the living area of the house. Enquiries are ongoing in the Lough area.

The dead man is originally from Mayfield on the northside of Cork city. His body was found by his son when he went to the house on the southside of Cork city at 11.30am yesterday.

The man’s son had been trying to phone him for a number of days. He decided to go to the house after he was unable to reach his father by phone. When the emergency services turned over the man's body they found blood. There was no sign of a forced entry at the property.

Gardai have begun door to door inquiries in the area in order to establish if anyone noticed anything suspicious in the locality over the past few days.

They have also begun tracing the man’s last known movements. Gardai are examining CCTV footage to try and establish when he last left the property or to see if anyone called to the house.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai in Anglesea Street Station.