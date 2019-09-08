News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí launch murder investigation after man's body found in Cork city

Gardaí launch murder investigation after man's body found in Cork city
By Olivia Kelleher
Sunday, September 08, 2019 - 05:23 PM

Update: Gardaí have launched a murder investigation in Cork city after the discovery of a man's body there yesterday.

A post mortem examination was carried out this afternoon by the Assistant State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan at Cork University Hospital (CUH). It followed the suspicious death of a man named locally as 55-year-old Paul Jones.

Officers have said that for operational reasons they are not releasing the details of the post mortem.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information and are anxious to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Bandon Road / McCurtain Villas area of Cork City between Monday, September 2, and Saturday, September 7, and to anyone who may have dashcam footage to please contact the incident room at Anglesea Street on 021-4522000, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Gardaí and forensics on duty today at McCurtains Villas off the Bandon Road in Cork City where the body of a man was discovered on Saturday. Pic Dan Linehan
Gardaí and forensics on duty today at McCurtains Villas off the Bandon Road in Cork City where the body of a man was discovered on Saturday. Pic Dan Linehan

Earlier: Gardaí continue probe into 'suspicious death' in Cork; Man named locally

A post-mortem examination will be carried out by the Assistant State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan at Cork University Hospital (CUH) today arising out of the suspicious death of a 55-year-old man at a house in Cork city.

Gardaí in Cork have appealed to the public for information following the discovery of the body of a man named locally as Paul Jones at a single storey house in Bandon Road in the Lough on the southside of Cork city.

Pictures: Daragh McSweeney/Provision
Pictures: Daragh McSweeney/Provision

Officers investigating the death are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Bandon Road / McCurtain Villas area of the city over the last six days. They have also asked motorists who may have dash cam footage from the area to please contact the incident room at Anglesea Street in Cork.

The body of the deceased was removed yesterday evening to the morgue at CUH. The post mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation.

The scene was examined by members of the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit. The body of Mr Jones was found in the living area of the house. Enquiries are ongoing in the Lough area.

Gardaí launch murder investigation after man's body found in Cork city

The dead man is originally from Mayfield on the northside of Cork city. His body was found by his son when he went to the house on the southside of Cork city at 11.30am yesterday.

The man’s son had been trying to phone him for a number of days. He decided to go to the house after he was unable to reach his father by phone. When the emergency services turned over the man's body they found blood. There was no sign of a forced entry at the property.

Gardai have begun door to door inquiries in the area in order to establish if anyone noticed anything suspicious in the locality over the past few days.

They have also begun tracing the man’s last known movements. Gardai are examining CCTV footage to try and establish when he last left the property or to see if anyone called to the house.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai in Anglesea Street Station.

READ MORE

Pony used as 'dog bait' makes full recovery after Cork-based animal charity intervened

More on this topic

Post-mortem examination due to take place on man found dead in Cork yesterdayPost-mortem examination due to take place on man found dead in Cork yesterday

Cork death: Son finds Mayfield man's body in rented city house; gardaí appeal for informationCork death: Son finds Mayfield man's body in rented city house; gardaí appeal for information

A tale of two cities: Why Cork is better than DublinA tale of two cities: Why Cork is better than Dublin

Blarney's Stoneview House a period gemBlarney's Stoneview House a period gem

Bandon Road DeathTOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Second person arrested in connection with death of Tallaght man last monthSecond person arrested in connection with death of Tallaght man last month

Caring for sick child a 24/7 commitment, says Derry motherCaring for sick child a 24/7 commitment, says Derry mother

Woman who believes she knows relatives of Irishman who died alone in London comes forwardWoman who believes she knows relatives of Irishman who died alone in London comes forward

Pony used as 'dog bait' makes full recovery after Cork-based animal charity intervenedPony used as 'dog bait' makes full recovery after Cork-based animal charity intervened


Lifestyle

WEST Cork offers marvellous whale-watching just now. Heading out past the Stags last week, our boat was soon surrounded by playful common dolphins. The colourful frolickers rode the bow wave, daring the boat to bear down on them and delighting the children on board.Flying fins provide a special treat for watchers

After an hour touring the gardens and orchard of a local farmer, I feel I should share his knowledge of old apple varieties while it is still verdant in my mind.Orchard with ancient cultivars is the apple of my eye

As he gets ready for the Safe Harbour festival, Bryce Dessner tells Ed Power about his plans for the event, his love of Cork, and life in The National.Bryce Dessner puts down his guitar and reveals his love of Cork and the Safe Harbour festival

Arts editor, Des O'Driscoll, sets out five things to do in the world of arts and culture for the week ending 15/09/19.Five 'cultural' things to do in the week ahead

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »