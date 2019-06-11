Gardaí launch murder investigation after man fatally stabbed on Dublin's O'Connell Street

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation after a man was fatally stabbed on O'Connell Street in Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

A large section of the street is closed today following the attack which occurred at around 1.40am.

The victim was taken to the Mater Hospital with stab wounds but was pronounced dead shortly after.

It is understood he walked for a distance after being attacked. The man's age is not yet known.

The street is closed in both directions from the junction with Cathal Brugha Street as far down as the junction with Henry Street.

A large section of O’Connell Street is closed this morning after a man was stabbed overnight. Bus and luas services impacted. pic.twitter.com/aHDvQmLWUR — Kacey O'Riordan (@KaceyORiordan) June 11, 2019

Traffic remains heavy approaching O’Connell St from the North Quays, while Marlborough Street has reopened.

Dublin Bus have advised that services cannot access O' Connell Street in both directions.

Northbound buses are using Westmorland Street to Eden Quay to Gardiner Street and Parnell Street to normal route.

Southbound buses are using Parnell Square East, Gardiner Street and back at the normal route in Dolier Street.

Luas Green Line services are not running between the St Stephen's Green and Dominick stops. Customers have been told that Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus routes serving this line.

The Red Line is operating as normal.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who was on O'Connell Street in the early hours of this morning to contact them at Store St Garda station on 01 6668000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.