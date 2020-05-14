Gardaí launch investigation after mass brawl spills on to main street in Cork town

Gardaí in Cork have launched an investigation after a brawl involving up to 10 youths, some armed with what appears to have been bars, spilled onto a town’s main street.

The incident happened around 3pm near East Gate in Ballincollig today.

Gardaí say they have identified a number of teenagers believed to have been involved in the brawl In #Ballincollig #Cork earlier and their investigations are ongoing. pic.twitter.com/yYPO36bjDs May 14, 2020

It appears as if two rival groups, one understood to have connections to the town and the other with links to the northside of the city, confronted each other near the main street’s junction with Fort Road.

Video footage shows fists and kicks been thrown and at least one individual being dragged from a bicycle into the path of oncoming traffic.

The brawl lasts several seconds before a man intervenes and those involved flee the scene - some on bikes, others on foot.

Gardaí responded to the incident and confirmed that a number of young males, aged from their mid to late teens - have been identified by investigating gardaí and CCTV footage will be examined.

“There were no reports of any injuries and no arrests have been made at this time. Investigations are ongoing,” a spokesman said.