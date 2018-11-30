NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí launch fresh appeal for Lithuanian woman missing from Co Meath

Friday, November 30, 2018 - 03:05 PM
By Conall Ó Fátharta

Irish Examiner Reporter

Gardaí have launched a fresh Crimestoppers appeal for information about the disappearance of Giedre Raguckaite.

Ms Raguckaite was last seen on May 29 in the company of two males in Laytown in Meath.

Giedre Raguckaite

She has not been in contact with anyone since that date which Gardaí have said is out of character.

The 29-year-old, who is from Lithuania, was not reported missing until August 22 and Gardai have now upgraded this case to a murder investigation.

Ms Raguckaite is 1.67 meters in height with green eyes and blonde shoulder-length hair and a thin build. When last seen, she was wearing a pink T-shirt and dark blue jeans.

Crimestoppers and the Gardai are appealing for any members of the public, in particular members of the Lithuanian community, to come forward with any information relating to her disappearance.

Detective Inspector Martin Beggy of Dundalk Garda Station said they have now upgraded Ms Raguckaite's disappearance to murder.

We are very concerned about Giedre, she has been missing since May 29 of this year and she has not made contact with anyone. She was last seen with two males in Laytown, Co Meath. This is now considered a murder investigation.

"I would appeal to anyone who knows what happened to Giedre to come forward, do you know where she stayed since her last accommodation on May 23, 2018," he said.

Crimestoppers Chairperson John Murphy urged anyone with information to come forward.

READ MORE: Inquest hears man, 46, celebrating his birthday died from MDMA (ecstasy) toxicity

"You do not need to leave your name or any details about yourself. Your information could be potentially the key to finding out what happened to Giedre," he said.

Anybody with information can call Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.


