Gardaí issued with spit guards to protect them from Covid-19

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said officers have been issued with equipment to protect them from being spat on by the public.

It comes as Commissioner Harris launched Operation Fanacht which will place Garda checkpoints across the country to ensure compliance with the Government's Covid-19 restrictions.

The operation will run from today at 12 noon and will last the whole weekend, and will involve more than 2,500 gardaí at any one time.

Mr Harris said spit guards have been given out to protect members of the force if any members of the public spit at them.

“All of this is being done in terms of proportionality… as part of our response we have introduced these spit guards for the duration of the crisis and they will be used very sparingly. They are a further option in terms of personal protective equipment.”

He said if people are stopped by gardaí and found to be in breach of the regulations, they would not be arrested immediately.

“There is no on-the-spot fines.

The first port of call would not be arrest, it would be taking a member’s name and address.

Commissioner Harris also said if people have already travelled to holiday homes for the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, then they must stay there.

“If you are already in a holiday home then you need to stay there as that is your place of residence.”

“If you are thinking of travelling there, then don’t. That is not an essential journey.”

Commissioner Harris said gardaí are beginning to see social distancing measures “starting to slip a little”.

He said a small minority and “perhaps an increasing number” are starting to breach the advice to stay at home.

He said there will be 50 checkpoints around the country over the weekend but they expect most people to comply with the guidance.

“We hope to see very few requirements to use the regulations and we will rely on the vast majority of society to comply with the measures

“The measures last until Sunday evening at 12 midnight.”

“We want to be proportionate, and provide a graduated response.

“Everyone will be given the opportunity to comply to the regulations. They may be asked to return home, they may be asked to change their behaviour, whatever that is. But people will be given the opportunity to comply, before we go anywhere near enforcement powers.”

