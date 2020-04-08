News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Gardaí issued with spit guards to protect them from Covid-19

Gardaí issued with spit guards to protect them from Covid-19
By Press Association
Wednesday, April 08, 2020 - 12:58 PM

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said officers have been issued with equipment to protect them from being spat on by the public.

It comes as Commissioner Harris launched Operation Fanacht which will place Garda checkpoints across the country to ensure compliance with the Government's Covid-19 restrictions.

The operation will run from today at 12 noon and will last the whole weekend, and will involve more than 2,500 gardaí at any one time.

Mr Harris said spit guards have been given out to protect members of the force if any members of the public spit at them.

“All of this is being done in terms of proportionality… as part of our response we have introduced these spit guards for the duration of the crisis and they will be used very sparingly. They are a further option in terms of personal protective equipment.”

He said if people are stopped by gardaí and found to be in breach of the regulations, they would not be arrested immediately.

“There is no on-the-spot fines.

The first port of call would not be arrest, it would be taking a member’s name and address.

Commissioner Harris also said if people have already travelled to holiday homes for the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, then they must stay there.

“If you are already in a holiday home then you need to stay there as that is your place of residence.”

“If you are thinking of travelling there, then don’t. That is not an essential journey.”

READ MORE

Gardaí will be able to check holiday homes 'to ensure pubic health advice is followed' says Minister

Commissioner Harris said gardaí are beginning to see social distancing measures “starting to slip a little”.

He said a small minority and “perhaps an increasing number” are starting to breach the advice to stay at home.

He said there will be 50 checkpoints around the country over the weekend but they expect most people to comply with the guidance.

“We hope to see very few requirements to use the regulations and we will rely on the vast majority of society to comply with the measures

“The measures last until Sunday evening at 12 midnight.”

“We want to be proportionate, and provide a graduated response.

“Everyone will be given the opportunity to comply to the regulations. They may be asked to return home, they may be asked to change their behaviour, whatever that is. But people will be given the opportunity to comply, before we go anywhere near enforcement powers.”

READ MORE

Minister willing to extend Garda powers beyond weekend if people ignore Covid-19 restrictions

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

More on this topic

Commissioner urges public to notify Gardaí of 'blatant' breaches of movement restrictionsCommissioner urges public to notify Gardaí of 'blatant' breaches of movement restrictions

Irish Pharmacy Union calls for suspension of medical card prescription levy amid Covid-19 spreadIrish Pharmacy Union calls for suspension of medical card prescription levy amid Covid-19 spread

10 coronavirus myths tackled by a GP10 coronavirus myths tackled by a GP

National Lottery extends time frame for prize claimantsNational Lottery extends time frame for prize claimants


coronavirusCovid-19TOPIC: Coronavirus