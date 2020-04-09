News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí issue warning to public of Netflix 'fraud' attempt

By Ciarán Sunderland
Thursday, April 09, 2020 - 06:07 PM

An Garda Síochána at the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau have warned the public about a new 'fraud' banking attempt.

Criminals are trying to obtain Irish people's personal banking details by email requests to update Netflix accounts.

The 'fake' emails request to update personal Netflix accounts with banking or credit card details.

In a statement the Gardaí said; "Any financial information disclosed will be used to commit fraud offences, including account take over, where bank accounts are taken over and all funds are withdrawn."

Detective Chief Superintendent Lordan of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau warned the public to never reveal their personal banking or credit card details in response to unsolicited emails, text messages, SMS messages or phone calls.

With the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, online broadband usage has increased significantly in Ireland and Europe.

Last month, YouTube joined Netflix in agreeing to limit video stream quality in an effort to ease pressure on internet providers during the coronavirus outbreak.

TOPIC: Scams

