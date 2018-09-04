Gardaí issue warning over 'Dubai' broadband scam after pensioner duped out of €10k

By David Raleigh

Gardaí have issued a warning to the public about a “Dubai” broadband scam in which a Limerick pensioner was duped out of €10,000 by the fraudsters.

The scam is organised through phone contact with the victim making it harder to detect the exact location of the perpetrators.

Sergeant Ber Leetch, Crime Prevention Officer at Henry Street garda station, urged elderly people, and their loved ones, to be cautious when taking unsolicited phone calls.

"A gentleman in his early 70s received a phone call at 12 o’clock in the day from a male claiming to be from a broadband provider," Sergeant Leetch said.

"He engaged the gentleman in conversation regarding his Internet and informed him that his bank account had been hacked and that he would transfer him to the cybercrime section,” Sgt Leetch explained.

"The gentleman believed this to be legitimate and provided his online banking details.

"He was then asked for permission to move €10,000 from his account to an account in Dubai as (he was informed) a hacker had gotten access to his money and it would be safer in the Dubai account.

"The gentleman agreed to this.

He didn’t realise that he had been a victim of crime until his bank contacted him the following day to say that they were investigating the unusual transaction of the €10,000 to Dubai.

"As always, do not give your banking details to anybody over the phone.

"If you are asked for any details hang up the phone and call your bank yourself, they will soon tell you if you have anything to be concerned about," she added.