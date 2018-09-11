Gardaí issue warning over construction thefts

By Sean O’Riordan

Gardaí are monitoring car boot sales, markets, and fairs in Cork in an effort to recover stolen property, especially tools and equipment used in the construction industry.

Tools seized by gardaí last summer

A Cork City and county joint policing committee meeting was told that a lot of stolen properties is being sold on at such gatherings.

Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan said gardaí are keeping a close eye on the events and had recently recovered a quantity of stolen equipment at a market in Bantry.

He said the equipment had been stolen only a few days beforehand from a vehicle parked outside a hotel in Dublin; three people are before the courts as a result.

As the construction industry grows, Chief Supt Cadogan said it is important that tradesmen mark their tools and equipment to make it easier for gardaí to reunite them in the event of theft.

Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said he was aware that some equipment is being stolen to order and said such losses are a serious threat to tradesmen’s livelihoods.

Chief Supt Cadogan said gardaí are also aware that expensive machinery stolen in the North is being transported south for resale and vice versa.

He said some of this equipment was recently seized by gardaí in Limerick, Clare, and Tipperary. A number of quad bikes have recently been stolen from farmyards in north and east Cork.

Another sign of the improving economy has been the increased spend on socialising, reflected in the number of assaults and cases of drunkenness being reported by gardaí in Cork city and county, the committee meeting heard.

Between May and August 2017, there were 638 public order offences recorded. During the corresponding period this year, that figure rose to 689.

Drunkenness cases jumped from 413 to 569.

With more people working there are more cars on the road and, as a result, more incidents. The number of non-serious injury collisions rose from 171 to 209 and the number of material damage collisions climbed from 1,728 to 1,796.

Chief Supt Cadogan said detections for shop thefts had also risen from 728 to 783 in the period. He attributed the increased detections to more businesses becoming security conscious and installing CCTV.

Thefts from vehicles, as well as vehicles being stolen and burglaries, are down. There are some areas of the county, especially in north Cork, which gangs of criminals from Dublin are continuing to target because of the ease of motorway access, the committee was told.