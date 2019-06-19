Gardaí issue warning after reports that pictures of Boy A and Boy B have been shared online

Gardaí are warning people they face fines of up to €10,000 and three years in jail if convicted of sharing photos of children at court proceedings.

It follows the high profile Ana Kriegel trial, with reports that photographs of the two 14-year-old boys convicted of her murder are being shared online.

Gardaí have issued a statement reminding people of the right to anonymity of a child in court proceedings.

They say no picture which purports to be or includes a picture of the child, or which is likely to lead to his or her identification, shall be published or included in a broadcast.

They cited section 252(1)(b) of the Children Act 2001 which states that " no picture which purports to be or include a picture of the child or which is likely to lead to his or her identification, shall be published or included in a broadcast”.

Anyone who contravenes these laws and is convicted could face a €1,500 fine and up to 12 months in prison, or, if indicted, up to three years in prison and a €10,000 fine.

Meanwhile, the Central Criminal Court has ordered Facebook and Twitter to remove any photographs or other material identifying or tending to identify Boy A and/or Boy B.