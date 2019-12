Gardaí in County Kilkenny are making an urgent appeal for information about a car and its occupants.

The light grey Ford Mondeo - registration number 08 D 120864 - is travelling from New Ross in County Wexford to Knockbrack in Mullinavat, County Kilkenny.

Gardaí have concerns about the safety of its occupants.

Anyone who sees the car is asked to urgently contact Gardaí in Thomastown on 056 775 4150.