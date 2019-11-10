Gardaí issue speed warning after driver caught going 137kph in thick fog

Gardaí have issued a warning after a novice driver was caught speeding at 137kph last night in thick fog.

Members of the Buncrana Road Policing Unit in Co Donegal detected the driver driving at a speed of 137kph in a 100kph zone on the Letterkenny to Derry Road.

The driver will appear before the local courts in the coming weeks.

A Garda spokesman appealed to drivers to take care, especially in challenging driving conditions.

"Please be careful on the roads. Road conditions from this time of the year onwards can be unpredictable.

"Please use the fog lights on your car in foggy conditions and most importantly.....adhere to the speed limit," the spokesperson added.