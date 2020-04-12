News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí issue scam warning over Facebook page claiming to be NDLS

The fraudulent page. Picture: Gardaí
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, April 12, 2020 - 05:01 PM

The Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority have issued a warning to the public over a scam.

Gardaí said in a statement that a fraudulent Facebook page purposing to be the National Driver Licence Service (NDLS) is inviting people to contact them via WhatsApp to apply for or renew their driving licence.

They are "then seeking payment of over €200."

Gardaí warned that this is a scam to part people with their money. 

A spokesperson said: “The NDLS does not have any official social media pages.

“The only way to contact the NDLS is through the official RSA social media pages or online through www.rsa.ie or www.ndls.ie.

“This fraudulent page has been reported to Facebook to be removed.”

The gardaí added that investigations are ongoing.

