Gardaí issue renewed appeal for help with missing Dublin teenager

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, May 26, 2020 - 09:47 PM

Gardaí at Store Street are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14 year old Chantelle Doyle, who was last seen on Eden Quay, Dublin 1, on Thursday 21st May, 2020.

An Garda Síochána are extremely concerned about the welfare of this young missing person.

Chantelle is described as being approximately 5 foot in height, of stocky build with long brown hair. When last seen, Chantelle was wearing a black jacket with a fur hood, jeans and multi-coloured Nike runners.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Store Street on 01 666 8002, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Nine further Covid-19 deaths and 37 new cases - NPHET

TOPIC: Missing people

