Gardaí issue photos of stolen mobiles after arresting three men in Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin have arrested three men in connection with a number of thefts.

The men, aged 43, 33 and 19, were arrested yesterday afternoon on Dame Court after trying to steal a wallet from a member of the public.

Some of the mobile phones stolen in Dublin recently. Pic: Garda Press Office.

They were taken to Pearse Street Garda Station and have been charged in relation to a number of theft and fraud offences.

While making the arrests, a number of phones were seized and Gardaí are hoping to return these phones to their owners.

All three men will appear before in court this morning.