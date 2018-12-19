NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Gardaí issue photos of stolen mobiles after arresting three men in Dublin

Wednesday, December 19, 2018 - 09:24 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí in Dublin have arrested three men in connection with a number of thefts.

The men, aged 43, 33 and 19, were arrested yesterday afternoon on Dame Court after trying to steal a wallet from a member of the public.

Some of the mobile phones stolen in Dublin recently. Pic: Garda Press Office.

They were taken to Pearse Street Garda Station and have been charged in relation to a number of theft and fraud offences.

READ MORE: Two men due in court after 'viable' device found in van in Co. Meath

While making the arrests, a number of phones were seized and Gardaí are hoping to return these phones to their owners.

All three men will appear before in court this morning.

Some of the mobile phones stolen in Dublin recently. Pic: Garda Press Office.


KEYWORDS

TheftDublincrime

Related Articles

Gardaí investigate attempted carjacking near Phoenix Park

Gardaí seize €500k of fake Toyota parts in Co. Monaghan

Gardaí release EvoFit of man sought in relation to alleged sex assault

Man charged in connection with international money laundering

More in this Section

Autism charity condemns 'shocking' ASTI advice to postpone meeting students' needs

Shock as ferry route to France cancelled

Gardaí investigate attempted carjacking near Phoenix Park

Expert believes Minister should 'stick with system' after allowing all cervical cancer sufferers access to expensive drug


Lifestyle

Why Brussels sprouts are for life, not just for Christmas

Emily Blunt says having children can affect your confidence: Is she right?

Things you only know if you’re in charge of cooking on Christmas Day

Struggling to sleep? 6 ways to relieve insomnia naturally

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 15, 2018

    • 2
    • 9
    • 23
    • 34
    • 35
    • 38
    • 41

Full Lotto draw results »