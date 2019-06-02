NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Gardaí issue new road safety alert after two road deaths today

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, June 02, 2019 - 09:03 PM

The Road Safety Authority is urging motorists to make alternative arrangements to get home if they are heading out tonight.

It follows eight deaths on Irish roads in the last week, including two fatal crashes in Kerry and Tipperary early this morning.

Gardaí issued a new alert this evening asking road users to take extra care for the rest of the Bank Holiday weekend.

The RSA is also reminding motorists of the potentially tragic consequences of drink driving.

They said: "If you're tempted to have a drink tonight, make sure you have planned your journey home and that you're not going to be putting lives at risk."

Gardaí say members of their Roads Policing Unit will continue to target drink-driving tonight and tomorrow along with other killer behaviours such as speeding, mobile phone use and non-wearing of seatbelts.

READ MORE

One dead, two injured following collision in Tipperary

More on this topic

15% rise in arrests for driving 'under the influence'

Drug drivers target of June Bank Holiday road safety campaign

Driver fails drugs test after caught speeding at 157km/h

Garda worry over rising speeding and drink driving

TOPIC: Road Safety

More in this Section

Gardaí appeal for help in finding boy, 16, missing in Dublin

No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €3.2m

Man seriously injured after shooting in west Dublin

Gardaí treating serious hit-and-run in Co Louth as 'deliberate act of endangerment'


Lifestyle

Rare tale of the happy days: Colbert Kearney's memoir on growing up in Dublin

Five things for the week ahead with Des O'Driscoll

Opening Lines: I’m a 41-year-old male with poor body image

A sense of magic in the air? Boatmen, islanders and more talk about their rituals

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »