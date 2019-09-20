News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí issue fresh appeal for information on Kildare fire which killed three people in 1987

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, September 20, 2019 - 09:47 AM

Gardaí have issued a fresh appeal for information in relation to a fire that took three lives 32 years ago today.

On September 20, 1987, a fire occurred at Church Lane, Kilcock, Co Kildare where Barbara Doyle, 20, was babysitting here nieces Mary Ellen, 8, Kerrie Anne, 3.

Barbara Doyle
Between 3am and 4am that Sunday morning a fire was reported at the house, which gardaí believe was started deliberately.

Two years ago the investigation was upgraded to a murder investigation and an incident room has been established at Leixlip Garda Station.

"Gardaí firmly believe that there are persons in the community who have information in relation to this fire," a garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information to contact Leixlip Garda Station or any garda station.

