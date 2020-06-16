Gardaí issue appeal to find woman missing since St Patrick's Day

Gardaí are asking for help to find a 50-year-old woman who has been missing since St Patrick's Day.

Margaret Chawke has been missing from the Dublin 2 area since then, but she was reported as missing to gardaí on May 25.

Officers have carried out extensive investigations since then to find Margaret.

She is described as having brown hair, a slim build and brown eyes. She is known to frequent the Dublin City Centre area.

Gardaí are very concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Pearse Street on 01 666 9000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.