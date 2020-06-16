News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí issue appeal to find woman missing since St Patrick's Day

Gardaí issue appeal to find woman missing since St Patrick's Day
Margaret Chawke has been missing from the Dublin 2 area since March 17, but she was reported as missing to gardaí on May 25.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 16, 2020 - 03:41 PM

Gardaí are asking for help to find a 50-year-old woman who has been missing since St Patrick's Day.

Margaret Chawke has been missing from the Dublin 2 area since then, but she was reported as missing to gardaí on May 25.

Officers have carried out extensive investigations since then to find Margaret.

She is described as having brown hair, a slim build and brown eyes. She is known to frequent the Dublin City Centre area.

Gardaí are very concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Pearse Street on 01 666 9000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

READ MORE

St Vincent de Paul: €4.5bn spent on responding to poverty every year

More on this topic

Gardaí appeal for help locating man, 30, missing from DublinGardaí appeal for help locating man, 30, missing from Dublin

Update: Missing Dublin teen found safe and wellUpdate: Missing Dublin teen found safe and well

Gardaí seek help tracing whereabouts of 65-year-old Dublin manGardaí seek help tracing whereabouts of 65-year-old Dublin man

Update: Missing Dublin teenager foundUpdate: Missing Dublin teenager found

missing personTOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Commission on Future of the Defence Forces to be established in new governmentCommission on Future of the Defence Forces to be established in new government

Government launches new campaign on wearing face coveringsGovernment launches new campaign on wearing face coverings

Homeless charity launches clothing appeal due to ‘depleted stocks post Covid-19’Homeless charity launches clothing appeal due to ‘depleted stocks post Covid-19’

Martin to be next Taoiseach, confirms VaradkarMartin to be next Taoiseach, confirms Varadkar


Lifestyle

Feline-inspired frames are a summer essential, says Katie Wright.5 of the best cat eye sunglasses for every face shape

Taking inspiration from the Northern Lights, it’s all about streaks of purple, blue and green.‘Aurora Borealis’ hair is the coolest new trend of the summer

Finding calm and positive energy at home has never felt more important, says Sam Wylie-Harris.Simple ways to bring more Feng Shui into your home

Face masks, online check-in, and more disinfectant than you could fit in the hotel pool.How the world’s hotels are adapting to welcome visitors back

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 13, 2020

  • 10
  • 12
  • 13
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »