Gardaí issue appeal for information after 'unexplained' death of Dublin man named as Alan Hall

An appeal for information's been launched after the death of a man in Dublin.

The results of the post mortem are not being released for operational reasons.

The man in his 40s, named locally as Alan Hall, was found dead in "unexplained and suspicious" circumstances at a house on Bluebell Avenue, Dublin 12, yesterday morning by fire brigade personnel attending a blaze at the property.

The scene remains sealed off for a technical examination, and Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was near the house on either Sunday night, or yesterday morning, to contact them.

Superintendent Seamus Dalton of Clondalkin Garda Station says officers are keeping an open mind in their investigation.

He said: "Gardaí at Clondalkin Garda Station are conducting a criminal investigation into all the circumstances surrounding the unexplained death of this male."

Gardaí are appealing to anybody who was near Bluebell Avenue Dublin 12 on either the evening of Sunday, May 17 into the morning of Monday, May 18, to contact Gardaí at Clondalkin Garda Station.

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who may have driven in the same area who may have dashcam or video footage to also contact them.

Clondalkin Garda Station can be contacted at 01-6667600 and the Garda Confidential Number is 1800 666 111. Any other Garda station can also be contacted.