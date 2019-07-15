News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí issue appeal for help to find missing Kerry teenager

Gardaí issue appeal for help to find missing Kerry teenager
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, July 15, 2019 - 08:48 PM

Gardaí are asking for help to find a 16-year-old girl missing from her home in Co. Kerry.

Shania Coffey was last seen on Saturday in Caherwisheen, Tralee.

She is described as being five foot five inches tall with a slim build, brown/blonde hair and brown eyes.

When last seen she was wearing black leggings with white writing down the legs, a black & blue zip hoody and white Adidas runners.

Anyone who has seen Shania or who can help to find her should contact Tralee Garda Station on (066) 7102300 The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

READ MORE

Judge fines 20 no-show motorists €212k for allegedly dodging M50 tolls

More on this topic

Gardaí appeal for help in finding 29-year-old missing in DublinGardaí appeal for help in finding 29-year-old missing in Dublin

Missing Wexford man found safe and wellMissing Wexford man found safe and well

Gardaí renew appeal for help to find boy missing since WednesdayGardaí renew appeal for help to find boy missing since Wednesday

Boy, 15, missing from Limerick found safe and wellBoy, 15, missing from Limerick found safe and well

missing personTOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Boy, 9, seriously injured after being struck by car while cycling in Co OffalyBoy, 9, seriously injured after being struck by car while cycling in Co Offaly

Man, 19, dies following road collision in Co AntrimMan, 19, dies following road collision in Co Antrim

Elderly man airlifted to hospital following fall during fishing competition Elderly man airlifted to hospital following fall during fishing competition

Safety fears prevent council contractors removing bonfire site graffitiSafety fears prevent council contractors removing bonfire site graffiti


Lifestyle

Katie Wright gets an expert’s advice on how to sunbathe safely.6 common suncare mistakes not to make this summer

You can still enjoy the fantastic midweek weather, even if you’re living the 9-5 life.5 ways to make the most of a hot and sunny lunch break

Kya deLongchamps argues for white as a primary ‘real’ colour transcending trends but advises you check those undertones.DIY: Let’s take the great white way

2FM DJ Ciara King in conversation with Hilary Fennell.How Ciara King made the adjustment from late night radio to weekend mornings

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »