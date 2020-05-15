News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí issue appeal for help to find girl, 14

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 15, 2020 - 06:55 PM

Gardaí in Co. Meath have issued an appeal for help to find a teenager who has gone missing.

Chantelle Doyle has been missing from her home in Kells since Wednesday.

The 14-year-old was last seen wearing a white Nike cap, a black t-shirt, black cycling pants, white socks and black trainers.

She is described as being approximately five foot in height with a stocky build and long brown hair.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Kells on 046 928 0820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

missing personTOPIC: Missing people

