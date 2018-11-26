Update: Boy, 3, taken by his father in Wexford found safe and well

Update - 7.55am: Jake Jordan has been found safe and well.

A man was also arrested just before 8am today.

Earlier: Gardaí issue alert for boy, 3, abducted by his father in Wexford

Gardaí are searching for a three-year-old boy who they suspect has been abducted by his father in Wexford.

It is believed that three-year-old Jake Jordan was taken by his father, 30-year-old Patrick Somers, after an incident at the child’s home at Saint Mary's Villas in Bunclody, Co. Wexford.

Jake Jordan

They were last seen when they left there at around 1.15am this morning.

Gardaí believe there is an "immediate and serious" risk to the health and welfare of Jake Jordan and have launched a Child Rescue Ireland (CRI) alert.

Patrick Somers is described as well built, approximately 6ft tall, with short brown hair which is greying at the sides.

Patrick Somers.

When last seen he was wearing a Kiltealy green and white soccer jersey with the letters PS written in white on the front, dark navy jeans and brown shoes.

Jake Jordan was wearing a batman pyjamas and a light blue Nike hoody.

They are both understood to be travelling in a Red / Wine coloured Ford Focus C-Max Registration Number - 04 KE 5432

Anyone with information is asked to dial 999 or 112 and Gardaí have asked that people do not approach those involved.

- Digital Desk