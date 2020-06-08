News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí issue 45 fines on one Dublin road yesterday

Gardaí issue 45 fines on one Dublin road yesterday
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, June 08, 2020 - 07:49 AM

Gardaí issued 45 fixed charge notices for dangerous parking along one road in south Dublin yesterday.

Cars at Killakee Road in Rathfarnham were found to be blocking the route, reducing traffic to one lane and preventing access for the emergency services.

The road leads to the Hellfire club in the Dublin mountains, which is popular with walkers.

The fines come just as the lockdown restrictions imposed by the government in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak are being eased today.

While previously, people were asked to stay within 5km of their homes, this has been increased to 20km.

On Sunday, one more Covid-19 related death was announced, bringing the total in Ireland to 1,679.

READ MORE

Eamon Ryan: 'A broad range of new taxes' to fund post-Covid recovery

More on this topic

Gardaí appeal for information as cyclist, 60s, dies in Kilkenny traffic collisionGardaí appeal for information as cyclist, 60s, dies in Kilkenny traffic collision

Report highlights some gardaí reluctant to arrest domestic abusersReport highlights some gardaí reluctant to arrest domestic abusers

Two men arrested in relation to vandalism of Luke Kelly statueTwo men arrested in relation to vandalism of Luke Kelly statue

Gardaí find suspected cannabis plants growing in polytunnel at Tipperary houseGardaí find suspected cannabis plants growing in polytunnel at Tipperary house


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Hairdressers' trade group in bid to reopen by end of JuneHairdressers' trade group in bid to reopen by end of June

Public ‘misled’ on Caherciveen direct provision centrePublic ‘misled’ on Caherciveen direct provision centre

Hosepipe ban goes into effect from tomorrow, going into JulyHosepipe ban goes into effect from tomorrow, going into July

10,000 affordable homes a year on government formation agenda10,000 affordable homes a year on government formation agenda


Lifestyle

Last week, I wrote about a Cuvier’s beaked whale killed off our La Gomera coast by sharks or orcas and washed onto rocks at the mouth of a secluded beach. It had to be moved before it began to smell.Damien Enright: Castaway, and trying to avoid exploding whales

Each morning, blackcaps and thrushes sing in Malahide’s Robswall Park. The star performers, however, are skylarks.Richard Collins: Skylarks are the star singers of the park

In the coming years, we’re likely to be hearing a lot more about ‘rainwater harvesting’ which is common in places such as Australia and parts of America but something we haven’t really got to grips with here yet.Dónal Hickey: Taking water for granted

As Bere Island and Inishfarnard in Co Cork are associated with the mining industry, so too, Arranmore, or Árainn Mhór, in Co Donegal.The Islands of Ireland: Arranmore digs deep for safety

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 6, 2020

  • 11
  • 22
  • 27
  • 28
  • 34
  • 36
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »