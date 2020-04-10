Gardaí investigating violent disturbance in Tipperary make five arrests

Five people have been arrested in connection with an incident of alleged violent disorder and affray in Tipperary.

Shortly after 1am on Thursday morning, Gardaí were alerted to reports of a violent disturbance involving a group of people at Cooleens Close in Clonmel.

Gardaí dispersed the group and arrested a man there under the public order act, while another man was taken to hospital.

Officers said they understand those involved are known to each other.

The man arrested at the scene has been charged and released. The injured man has since been discharged from hospital.

In a follow-up operation this morning, the Garda Armed Support Unit (ASU), along with detectives and members of the drugs unit based in Clonmel, searched three houses in Clonmel.

Officers arrested three men - aged in their 30s, 40s and 60s - and a woman in her 40s. They are being questioned at Garda Stations in south Co. Tipperary.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and in particular to anyone who in the Cooleens Close area of Clonmel in the early hours of Thursday morning to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station 052-6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.