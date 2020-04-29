Gardaí investigating unexplained death of man in Galway

Gardaí in Galway are investigating the unexplained death of a man in his early 20.

The man was found unresponsive at his home on Sea Road this morning and was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí said his body has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway where a post-mortem is scheduled to take place at a later date.

The death is not thought to be related to Covid-19.

Gardaí said they are awaiting post-mortem and toxicology results to determine the course of a their enquiries.

They added that investigations are ongoing.