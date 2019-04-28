Gardaí investigating three petrol bomb attacks in Drogheda overnight

There have been three more petrol bomb attacks overnight in Drogheda, County Louth.

The first incident happened at around 12.15am this morning at St Laurences Park, where the front window of house and front living room were damaged.

At Scarlett Crescent, after 1am a suspect device was thrown through the window of a home.

Gardaí also attended a third incident at Loughboy, Mell, at 4am.

No one was injured in the incidents.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

These latest incidents follow petrol bomb attacks in the early hours of Saturday morning and a shooting in the town on Thursday.

Rival criminal gangs are being blamed for the latest attacks.