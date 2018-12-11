NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Gardaí investigating sudden death of 65-year-old man in Meath

Tuesday, December 11, 2018 - 11:21 PM

Gardai are investigating the sudden death of a 65-year-old man in County Meath.

He was found unresponsive at a house at Johnswood Drive in Ashbourne at around 12.30am this morning and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been taken to the city morgue where a post-mortem will be carried out tomorrow.

The house has been preserved for a technical examination and the office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested and is being held at Ashbourne Garda Station.

Any witnesses are asked to contact gardaí at Ashbourne Garda station on 01 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Digital Desk


Related Articles

Attack on garda highlights 'the dangers that are faced' by the force

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after stabbing in Dublin

Two arrested after stabbing incident in Dublin

Attack on Garda 'a stark reminder of the dangers faced every day on the front line'

More in this Section

Biggest meteor shower of the year to be seen over Ireland on Thursday

Union of Students in Ireland call on Government to reinstate 'Gaeltacht Grant'

Four in custody after garda operation targeting sale of vintage cars in Limerick

Pipe bomb parts found in Co Louth raid


Lifestyle

Child’s love for Mary Poppins: UK children's Laureate breaks down the iconic nanny's reboot

Stepping out of the shade: Choose colour for this years festive partywear

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 08, 2018

    • 9
    • 15
    • 17
    • 24
    • 41
    • 43
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »