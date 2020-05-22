News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí investigating submission of false deed to PRA arrest man, 50s

Gardaí investigating submission of false deed to PRA arrest man, 50s
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 22, 2020 - 03:41 PM

A man in his 50s has been arrested following a two-year ongoing investigation on foot of intelligence received from the Property Registration Authority (PRA).

Gardaí said that the man, "acting in a professional capacity, is suspected of submitting false deeds to the PRA stating the ownership of two properties had transferred from one entity to a second entity."

They added: “An estimated €260,000 in funds was fraudulently claimed by persons involved in this scam, from the collection of rent at these properties."

They added that as a result of this, the legitimate owners of the properties suffered a significant financial loss and did not financially benefit from the fraudulent claims.

Gardaí said the extensive investigation conducted by Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) involved inquiries through Interpol in the UK, USA and Virgin Islands.

“A number of companies registered in these jurisdictions are believed to be connected to this investigation,” said a statement.

“To date, GNECB have conducted four search operations and seized over 480 exhibits in relation to the investigation.

“Today’s arrest is the latest in a series of investigative tasks conducted by GNECB in relation to this matter.

“The man is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Terenure Garda Station.”

READ MORE

Winds cause chimney to topple in residential area of Galway

More on this topic

Man extradited to US in connection with rhino horn tradingMan extradited to US in connection with rhino horn trading

Motorist caught travelling at 200km per hour on M50Motorist caught travelling at 200km per hour on M50

Man due in court in connection with Dublin assaultMan due in court in connection with Dublin assault

Two arrested after €237k worth of drugs seized in CorkTwo arrested after €237k worth of drugs seized in Cork


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Woman injured after tree fell onto car in DublinWoman injured after tree fell onto car in Dublin

Garda group concerned about enforcing restrictions during phased lifting of lockdownGarda group concerned about enforcing restrictions during phased lifting of lockdown

ASTI: Minister wanted teachers to 'put up or shut up' by releasing Leaving Cert guidelines earlyASTI: Minister wanted teachers to 'put up or shut up' by releasing Leaving Cert guidelines early

Irish troops in Lebanon given June return datesIrish troops in Lebanon given June return dates


Lifestyle

As one of the original ‘supers’, the model is no stranger to serving some serious looks.Naomi Campbell’s most iconic looks as she turns 50

Prudence Wade asks a make-up artist how to get the vampy look.A dark lip could be your surprising secret weapon this summer

Another week, another fiendishly fun test of your arts and showbiz knowledge from Irish Examiner Arts Editor Des O'Driscoll.Scene & Heard's Arts & Showbiz Quiz

COVID-19 is a formidable enemy that has massively impacted our lives, but it has a weakness – it’s highly susceptible to disinfectants.Sustainable solutions: Searching for eco-friendly ways to decontaminate PPE

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 15
  • 16
  • 19
  • 31
  • 37
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »