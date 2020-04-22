News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Gardaí investigating social distancing breaches at John Waters and Gemma O'Doherty's court hearing

Gardaí investigating social distancing breaches at John Waters and Gemma O'Doherty's court hearing
By Press Association
Wednesday, April 22, 2020 - 03:45 PM

Gardaí are investigating after a large group of people gathered at the Four Courts yesterday.

The crowd was seen ahead of a High Court challenge brought by former journalists John Waters and Gemma O’Doherty against the Government’s Covid-19 restrictions.

On Tuesday night, the Courts Service issued a statement condemning those who gathered outside for putting others at risk.

It said: “We are disappointed and appalled that people chose, or organised, today to attend in large numbers, despite not being required to be there – and thus endangered themselves, gardaí, court staff, and court users to infection.”

A Garda spokesman said: “Due to concerns over adherence to current Government instructions on non-essential journeys and social distancing, Gardaí asked persons present to disperse.

A number of people initially failed to comply with this request and names of some of those present were taken along with other evidence.

“The group eventually dispersed and no arrests were made. Investigations are ongoing.”

READ MORE

Mary Lou McDonald feels ‘lucky’ to recover from coronavirus

More on this topic

Zoom announces updated app with first wave of security upgradesZoom announces updated app with first wave of security upgrades

Warning Covid-19 could lead to spike in suicide ratesWarning Covid-19 could lead to spike in suicide rates

Eoin English: Cork physio takes classes online to support Parkinson's sufferersEoin English: Cork physio takes classes online to support Parkinson's sufferers

Here's the latest on all your favourite concerts and festivals in Ireland this summerHere's the latest on all your favourite concerts and festivals in Ireland this summer


Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

GardaTOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up