Gardaí investigating social distancing breaches at John Waters and Gemma O'Doherty's court hearing

Gardaí are investigating after a large group of people gathered at the Four Courts yesterday.
The crowd was seen ahead of a High Court challenge brought by former journalists John Waters and Gemma O’Doherty against the Government’s Covid-19 restrictions.
On Tuesday night, the Courts Service issued a statement condemning those who gathered outside for putting others at risk.
It said: “We are disappointed and appalled that people chose, or organised, today to attend in large numbers, despite not being required to be there – and thus endangered themselves, gardaí, court staff, and court users to infection.”
A Garda spokesman said: “Due to concerns over adherence to current Government instructions on non-essential journeys and social distancing, Gardaí asked persons present to disperse.
“The group eventually dispersed and no arrests were made. Investigations are ongoing.”