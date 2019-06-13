News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí investigating shooting incident in Co Longford

Longford Garda Station
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, June 13, 2019 - 07:43 PM

Gardaí are appealing for information after shots were fired at a house in Longford.

The shooting incident happened in Longford town on June 6 at around 10.30pm.

A number of shots were fired at an occupied house at Clonbalt Wood.

A window at the front of the house was damaged and a male occupant, aged in his 40s, narrowly avoided injury.

The individuals involved left the scene in a saloon car.

Shortly after 11pm, a car understood to be connected with the incident was found burnt out in the Ferefad area of the town.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward particularly those who may have seen a saloon car or anyone acting suspiciously between 9.30pm and 11pm in the Clonbalt Wood, Drumlish Road or the Ferefad areas.

They are also appealing to those with dash cam footage from the same areas to contact gardaí.

Anyone with information should contact Longford Garda Station at 043 3350570 or the Garda Confidential Help Line 1800666111.

The investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE

Rise in use of pepper spray by gardaí

More on this topic

Gardaí appeal for information following cash-in-transit robbery in Westmeath

Police investigating battery acid comment made by Jo Brand on radio

Teen arrested in connection with Limerick stabbing

Gardaí investigating fatal stabbing on O'Connell St appeal for dashcam footage

CrimeTOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

State must regulate drug education, group insists

Non-household sector 'a significant actor' in residential property market, says report

More than 1,000 NI women travelled to England and Wales for abortions last year

Record numbers leaving the Naval Service


Lifestyle

UL Video series: Meet the fashion lovers who are fighting back against 'fast fashion'

Six key trends from Men’s Fashion Week

Wish List: All the trending designs you need to know about

Set sail on the history of the deckchair

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

    • 7
    • 14
    • 24
    • 27
    • 35
    • 38
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »