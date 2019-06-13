Gardaí investigating shooting incident in Co Longford

Gardaí are appealing for information after shots were fired at a house in Longford.

The shooting incident happened in Longford town on June 6 at around 10.30pm.

A number of shots were fired at an occupied house at Clonbalt Wood.

A window at the front of the house was damaged and a male occupant, aged in his 40s, narrowly avoided injury.

The individuals involved left the scene in a saloon car.

Shortly after 11pm, a car understood to be connected with the incident was found burnt out in the Ferefad area of the town.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward particularly those who may have seen a saloon car or anyone acting suspiciously between 9.30pm and 11pm in the Clonbalt Wood, Drumlish Road or the Ferefad areas.

They are also appealing to those with dash cam footage from the same areas to contact gardaí.

Anyone with information should contact Longford Garda Station at 043 3350570 or the Garda Confidential Help Line 1800666111.

The investigation is ongoing.