Gardaí investigating shooting at Dublin house

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, February 27, 2020 - 08:40 AM

Gardaí are investigating a shooting at a house in north Dublin.

Nobody was injured in the attack in Kilmore.

At around 10.30pm last night, shots were fired at a house in the Cromcastle Court area in Kilmore.

A window was smashed but nobody was injured.

Gardaí attended the scene and officers carried out a technical exam of the area.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí from Santry and Ballymun are leading the investigation and and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

