News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí investigating sexual crime at EP festival; more than 450 drug offences detected

Gardaí investigating sexual crime at EP festival; more than 450 drug offences detected
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Monday, September 02, 2019 - 06:38 PM

Gardaí are investigating one sexual crime and detected more than 450 drug offences at the Electric Picnic festival.

There were a “large number” of medical issues with two hospital emergencies deemed “critical” - but the patients' condition has since stabilised.

In total, the Garda Laois/Offaly Division dealt with also 500 reported incidents associated with the three-day festival, which attracted 57,000 people to Stradbally.

The incidents include public order offences, drug driving, possession of an offensive weapon and minor assault.

The Laois/Offaly Division operated a substantial policing operation over the weekend and received assistance from neighbouring divisions, as well as from the Mounted Unit, the Dog Unit and Garda Air Support.

As well as overt, uniform policing at the event, gardaí also conducted covert operations targeting the supply and possession of drugs.

In a statement issued on their Garda Laois/Offaly Facebook page, gardaí said they dealt with 497 reported incidents associated with Electric Picnic.

“Gardaí are continuing to investigate one sexual crime which was reported during the festival and are continuing to support the victim at this time,” it said.

Of the 497 incidents:

  • 453 related to drugs offences
  • six public order offences
  • four arrests for driving under the influence of an intoxicant, three of them drug driving
  • one minor assault and one theft

In addition, gardaí said they arrested one man in possession of an offensive weapon while leaving a car park.

“Subsequent inquiries revealed the existence of two outstanding bench warrants,” it said.

This male is in custody and is currently awaiting a court appearance.

In relation to medical incidents, the Garda statement said:

“While there were a large number of medical issues with patrons being treated for various ailments including adverse effects of alcohol and drugs there were two transfers to Portalosie Hospital of patients who had been resuscitated and deemed critical.

Both these patients have since stabilised and Gardaí retain contact with both families having provided Family Liaison services.

Sources told the Irish Examiner the details of the two cases are not clear, but that one of them, involving a girl, could be drugs-related.

The Health Service Executive has been running a social media campaign over the summer providing harm reduction advice to drug users and did so again in the run-up to Electric Picnic.

The Ana Liffey Drug Project also ran a welfare and harm reduction advice service at the festival.

The Garda statement added:

“The traffic plan created and executed for the event was successful to date with minimal delays encountered by motorists.”

READ MORE

British crime agency cites "close" links with Gardaí

More on this topic

Here’s when tickets for Electric Picnic 2020 will go on saleHere’s when tickets for Electric Picnic 2020 will go on sale

Six things we learned at Electric PicnicSix things we learned at Electric Picnic

Electric Picnic numbers set to grow beyond 60,000Electric Picnic numbers set to grow beyond 60,000

Bono's son draws a curious crowd as festival goers rock around the clock at EPBono's son draws a curious crowd as festival goers rock around the clock at EP

GardaíEPElectric PicnicTOPIC: Electric Picnic

More in this Section

Dublin City Council confirm their vehicle was involved in fatal Dublin accident which killed boy, 7Dublin City Council confirm their vehicle was involved in fatal Dublin accident which killed boy, 7

Senior Kinahan figure Thomas Kavanagh jailed in UK for having 10,000-volt stun gun disguised as torchSenior Kinahan figure Thomas Kavanagh jailed in UK for having 10,000-volt stun gun disguised as torch

Taoiseach blasts 'political scaremongering' over cost of children's hospitalTaoiseach blasts 'political scaremongering' over cost of children's hospital

Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses to Cork sexual assaultGardaí renew appeal for witnesses to Cork sexual assault


Lifestyle

If you’ve a tropical garden, your jungle plants will need some help surviving the cold winter. We look at five tender plants and how to save them.Want to save your banana palms, cannas and ginger lilies? Ways to protect 5 tender exotics in winter

Carol O’Callaghan explores the approach of Marie Kondo to sorting out our homes after living outdoors for summer and before the season of hibernation and cosiness sets in.Put your house in order and spark joy ahead of winter

I always knew I liked acting and pretending to be someone, or sometimes something else, but I was cripplingly shy.This Much I Know: Actress Clelia Murphy

Looking back over the weekend, here are six things we learned from this year's Picnic.Six things we learned at Electric Picnic

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »