Gardaí investigating sexual crime at EP festival; more than 450 drug offences detected

Gardaí are investigating one sexual crime and detected more than 450 drug offences at the Electric Picnic festival.

There were a “large number” of medical issues with two hospital emergencies deemed “critical” - but the patients' condition has since stabilised.

In total, the Garda Laois/Offaly Division dealt with also 500 reported incidents associated with the three-day festival, which attracted 57,000 people to Stradbally.

The incidents include public order offences, drug driving, possession of an offensive weapon and minor assault.

The Laois/Offaly Division operated a substantial policing operation over the weekend and received assistance from neighbouring divisions, as well as from the Mounted Unit, the Dog Unit and Garda Air Support.

As well as overt, uniform policing at the event, gardaí also conducted covert operations targeting the supply and possession of drugs.

In a statement issued on their Garda Laois/Offaly Facebook page, gardaí said they dealt with 497 reported incidents associated with Electric Picnic.

“Gardaí are continuing to investigate one sexual crime which was reported during the festival and are continuing to support the victim at this time,” it said.

Of the 497 incidents:

453 related to drugs offences

six public order offences

four arrests for driving under the influence of an intoxicant, three of them drug driving

one minor assault and one theft

In addition, gardaí said they arrested one man in possession of an offensive weapon while leaving a car park.

“Subsequent inquiries revealed the existence of two outstanding bench warrants,” it said.

This male is in custody and is currently awaiting a court appearance.

In relation to medical incidents, the Garda statement said:

“While there were a large number of medical issues with patrons being treated for various ailments including adverse effects of alcohol and drugs there were two transfers to Portalosie Hospital of patients who had been resuscitated and deemed critical.

Both these patients have since stabilised and Gardaí retain contact with both families having provided Family Liaison services.

Sources told the Irish Examiner the details of the two cases are not clear, but that one of them, involving a girl, could be drugs-related.

The Health Service Executive has been running a social media campaign over the summer providing harm reduction advice to drug users and did so again in the run-up to Electric Picnic.

The Ana Liffey Drug Project also ran a welfare and harm reduction advice service at the festival.

The Garda statement added:

“The traffic plan created and executed for the event was successful to date with minimal delays encountered by motorists.”