Gardaí investigating sexual assault in Dublin on Sunday appeal to public for information

Wednesday, December 12, 2018 - 01:40 PM

Gardai in Irishtown are investigating an alleged sexual assault on a woman on Sunday that they say took place between 12.45am and 3.44am.

The alleged incident is believed to have occurred in the vicinity of Shelbourne Road, Ballsbridge, Merrion Road, Serpentine Avenue areas of Dublin 4 that night.

The woman describes the male suspect as being in his late twenties or early thirties, with a short beard, glasses, short dark hair and a short sleeved shirt. She was wearing a long black dress and the incident occurred in a car.

Investigating Gardaí wish to make an appeal for information with particular focus to be paid to the following points:

  • Any persons who noticed anything suspicious in the following areas between 12.43 and 02.14 on Sunday: Shelbourne Road, Ballsbridge, Merrion Road & Serpentine Avenue, Dublin 4
  • Any persons who noticed anything suspicious in the Mountjoy Square area of Dublin 1 between 02.14am and 03.44am on Sunday morning
  • Any motorists with ‘dashcam’ footage relating to the above times and locations
  • Any other information that may assist the investigation

Witnesses or any person who can assist are asked to contact Gardai in Irishtown Garda station on 01 6669600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.


