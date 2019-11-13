News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí investigating seven recent attacks on sex workers

By Rebecca Stiffe
Wednesday, November 13, 2019 - 09:08 PM

Gardaí are investigating a number of recent attacks on sex workers.

Detectives attached to 'Operation Quest' are liasing with local Decetective Units in relation to the attacks, primarily in the Dublin area.

Since mid October, there have been seven attacks across the country on sex workers advertising sexual services online.

The motives for the attacks, Gardaí say, is monetary gain, though violence has been used and the incidents have been terrifying for the injured parties, both male and female.

On each occasion, an online appointment is made, but when the 'client' arrives, the sex worker is attacked and robbed by a number of males.

Gardaí say they are working closely with all injured parties involved in the incidents and are treating the victims with the utmost sensitivity and confidentiality.

Gardaí are appealing to any sex worker who may have been subject to a similar attack to immediately report the incident and ensure that those who come forward will be treated confidentially with compassion and sensitivity.

An Garda Síochána is appealing to any person with information on these targeted attacks to please contact Gardaí to assist in bringing these attackers to justice.

Anyone with information can contact the Garda Confidential Number 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

A list of victim support groups are available through the Garda website here.

