News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí investigating serious assualt in Cork make third arrest

Gardaí investigating serious assualt in Cork make third arrest
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, April 12, 2020 - 11:13 PM

Gardaí investigating the assault of a man in his 20s in Cork have arrested a third man.

The man, in his late 40s, was arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Togher Garda Station.

He was questioned in relation to the incident and has since been released without charge this evening.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The assault occurred in Pearse Square, Ballyphehane on Tuesday.

Earlier today, a teenager was arrested in relation to the investigation and was released without charge.

READ MORE

‘Pace of virus spread’ key to easing lockdown on May 5 - epidemiologists

More on this topic

Gardaí issue scam warning over Facebook page claiming to be NDLSGardaí issue scam warning over Facebook page claiming to be NDLS

Gardaí stop car with tax that expired 11 years agoGardaí stop car with tax that expired 11 years ago

Two men charged in connection with a number of burglaries across the countryTwo men charged in connection with a number of burglaries across the country

Gardaí investigating after 'incident of criminal damage and theft' on Grafton StreetGardaí investigating after 'incident of criminal damage and theft' on Grafton Street


TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Woman, 20s, dies following serious car accident in RoscommonWoman, 20s, dies following serious car accident in Roscommon

Covid-19: Extension of testing criteria will help find infection soonerCovid-19: Extension of testing criteria will help find infection sooner

Serious car accident leaves man and woman in hospitalSerious car accident leaves man and woman in hospital

#ShineYourLight: Irish at home and abroad honour frontline workers#ShineYourLight: Irish at home and abroad honour frontline workers


Lifestyle

Before the Easter weekend, we were shocked to hear that ferries were carrying visitors from England across the Irish Sea and, according to Cork and Kerry people, cars were streaming past their homes headed for West Cork, the Dingle Peninsula and holiday cottages and caravan sites in the west.Damien Enright: Strawberry-munching lizards and froglike humans

Has the world’s most trafficked wild animal taken revenge on its persecutors?Richard Collins: Pangolin is the fall guy for our killer pandemic

This Easter, as Atlantic rollers make landfall on the western shores of Sherkin Island, birdsong thrills the air and sunshine floods the fuchsia-filled boreens, this achingly beautiful place is out of bounds to all but those who live there, writes Dan MacCarthyThe Islands of Ireland: Sherkin battens down hatches

For many people, Easter was a time when they began an annual expedition to the bog, perhaps cutting the turf on the Saturday or bank holiday Monday when extra help was available.Donal Hickey: Call of the bog is in the air

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 11, 2020

  • 13
  • 16
  • 20
  • 28
  • 37
  • 47
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »