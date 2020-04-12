Gardaí investigating serious assualt in Cork make third arrest

Gardaí investigating the assault of a man in his 20s in Cork have arrested a third man.

The man, in his late 40s, was arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Togher Garda Station.

He was questioned in relation to the incident and has since been released without charge this evening.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The assault occurred in Pearse Square, Ballyphehane on Tuesday.

Earlier today, a teenager was arrested in relation to the investigation and was released without charge.