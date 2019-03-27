NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí investigating serious assault on man in Limerick

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, March 27, 2019 - 12:12 PM

Gardaí in Limerick are investigating a serious assault and robbery which happened in Dooradoyle on Saturday night.

A 51-year-old man was hit on the head and robbed by up to three men at Carrig Drive.

The group took the man's car keys, phone and a sum of money after he got out of his 06 Donegal (DL) registered blue Suzuki Swift at around 9pm.

€10m social housing plan for former company HQ in Cork

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in relation to their investigation.

Witnesses to this incident or anyone who may have seen some suspicious or unusual activity in the Carrig Drive area at the time are asked to make contact with investigating Gardaí at Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214340, the Garda Confidential line 1800 666111, or any Garda Station.

