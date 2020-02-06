Gardaí investigating 'serious assault' of man, 46, in Kilkenny

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating the serious assault of a 46-year-old man.

They say that the assault occurred in a domestic premises on Castlecomer Road at around 4am this morning.

Emergency services attended the scene and the man was taken to St Luke’s Hospital in what is believed to be a critical condition.

A man in his 30s was arrested in relation to the incident by investigating gardaí.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Kilkenny Garda Station.

A garda spokesperson said that the scene is preserved for a technical examination and Gas House Lane is currently closed off.