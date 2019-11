Gardaí investigating a shooting in Dublin last September have re-arrested three men.

Two of the men are in their 20s, while the third is in his 30s, and they are being questioned at separate Dublin Garda Stations.

The shooting took place on September 4 at Griffeen Glen Park in Lucan when a number of shots were fired at a man in his car.

The men can be held for up to 24 hours.