ireland

Gardaí investigating seizure of €10m of cocaine in Costa Rica

Sunday, August 19, 2018 - 03:56 PM

Gardaí are investigating following a 10 million euro drugs seizure bound for Ireland.

The discovery was made at a port in Limon in Costa Rica.

The multi-million euro seizure was made last week.

It was concealed as fruit cargo on the ship 'Polar Chile'.

A subsequent raid uncovered 133 kilograms of cocaine worth a potential €10 million.

Assistant Garda Commissioner John O'Driscoll has confirmed that Gardaí and Customs & Revenue are now investigating in a bid to establish those involved with its importation.

