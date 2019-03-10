NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí investigating robbery of taxi driver in Dublin

Sunday, March 10, 2019 - 05:51 PM

Gardaí are investigating the robbery of a taxi man in Santry in Dublin.

It happened when the cab driver in his mid-70s picked up a fare on O'Connell Street late on Thursday night and brought two men to Woodlawn Estate.

They assaulted him, demanded cash and robbed him before leaving the scene with his car keys, mobile phone and a sum of money.

Two men aged 21 and 18 were arrested and brought to Ballymun Garda Station.

They've been charged and are due to appear in court tomorrow morning.

During the search, the Garda Dog Unit helped by local guards and the garda dog Sheeka recovered the car keys of the taxi in a flower pot on Woodlawn Avenue.

