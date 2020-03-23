News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí investigating robbery of Meath shop arrest four men

Gardaí investigating robbery of Meath shop arrest four men
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, March 23, 2020 - 07:49 AM

Gardaí investigating the robbery of a convenience store in Co Meath yesterday have arrested four men.

At approximately 7.15pm, two males, one of whom was armed with a carjack, entered a convenience store on the Navan Road, Trim. A sum of cash, as well as cigarettes and alcohol, were taken. Unleaded petrol was also placed into the vehicle used by the two men.

The men left the scene in this vehicle and gardaí later found it at a residence in Navan, Co Meath.

In a follow-up operation in the Co Meath area, four men in their 30s were subsequently arrested.

Two of the men are detained at Navan Garda Station while the other men are detained at Trim and Ashbourne Garda Stations. All four men are detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

No injuries to persons were reported during this incident.

Investigations are ongoing.

READ MORE

Cork GP concerned about availability of protective clothing to health staff


MeathRobbery

More in this Section

121 new cases of Covid-19 and fourth Irish death confirmed121 new cases of Covid-19 and fourth Irish death confirmed

Motorcyclist dies following tragic crash in WaterfordMotorcyclist dies following tragic crash in Waterford

Gardaí stop cars entering packed carpark at Clare beachGardaí stop cars entering packed carpark at Clare beach

#selfisolationhelp: 8,000 volunteers sign up to help most in need#selfisolationhelp: 8,000 volunteers sign up to help most in need


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps reports on the performance of her domestic photovoltaic (PV) array after a long winterSolar Power: what’s up, sunshine?

Peter Dowdall has advice on how to plan ahead for the seasons to comeGardening: Time to take stock

Joanna Hamilton runs Bridge Street Books in Wicklow Town with her mother Hilary.We Sell Books: Doors are closed but books are still being sold

If ever a celebration was warranted, it’s Mother’s Day. Anna Jarvis from Virginia in the US originally initiated the special day to honour her own mother who lost nine of her 13 children before they reached adulthood.Darina Allen: Mother's Day favourites from Ballymaloe

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 21, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 7
  • 16
  • 43
  • 47
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »