Gardaí investigating robbery of Meath shop arrest four men

Gardaí investigating the robbery of a convenience store in Co Meath yesterday have arrested four men.

At approximately 7.15pm, two males, one of whom was armed with a carjack, entered a convenience store on the Navan Road, Trim. A sum of cash, as well as cigarettes and alcohol, were taken. Unleaded petrol was also placed into the vehicle used by the two men.

The men left the scene in this vehicle and gardaí later found it at a residence in Navan, Co Meath.

In a follow-up operation in the Co Meath area, four men in their 30s were subsequently arrested.

Two of the men are detained at Navan Garda Station while the other men are detained at Trim and Ashbourne Garda Stations. All four men are detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

No injuries to persons were reported during this incident.

Investigations are ongoing.