Gardaí investigating reported gunshots in Limerick city

By David Raleigh
Sunday, January 05, 2020 - 02:52 PM

Gardaí are investigating reports of shots fired at a house in Limerick city Saturday night.

A house in the south side of the city, was damaged during the incident, and later forensically examined by gardaí.

Gardaí received reports of shots fired at the house around 8pm.

A front window in the house was smashed during the incident, however no one was injured.

Gardaí are conducting house to house enquiries and have appealed for information.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are investigating reports of shots being fired on Lenihan Avenue, Limerick at approximately 8pm on Saturday 4th January 2020. No injuries were reported.”

“The scene was preserved and a technical examination carried out.”

“No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road garda station on 061-214340.

