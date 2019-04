Gardaí are investigating the alleged assault of a taxi driver after a dashcam video of an apparent attack went viral.

The video has been shared hundreds of times on social media and shows a passenger in a car repeatedly using a racial slur and attempting to punch the driver.

The incident took place on the Malahide Road in Donnycarney around 9.30pm on Easter Sunday.

No arrests have been made and Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.